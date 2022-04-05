Villagers volunteer to help fuel Wildwood athletes

Lisa and David McKay get recognized at the Lady Lake Sam’s Club. The Village of Marsh Bend couple spend roughly $500 on groceries there every week — but it’s not for them.
The McKays aren’t putting on parties or hoarding food for an eventual apocalypse.
They’re feeding the athletes of the Wildwood Middle High School track and field teams, and they’re doing it every day.
The partnership began roughly half a decade ago when Lisa, herself a former runner, encountered the WMHS cross country team in The Villages and asked if there was anything they needed.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.