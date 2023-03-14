Villagers volleyball duo to complete in Masters Classic

All the volleyball Teresa “T” Williams and Kim Watson play in The Villages is preparing them for the next level of competition.
The duo will compete in indoor volleyball at the Masters Classic on Friday and Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.
“We’re going to play hard and we’d like to come away with gold,” said Watson, of the Village of Chatham. “Most important is just being together — having fun.”
The pair will play on a pickup team out of New Jersey called “Yep, Still Playing at 60.” Williams and Watson met the manager of the team at the Huntsman World Senior Games and then met a few more members at the National Senior Games.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.