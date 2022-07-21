Villagers use racewalking to stay fit

The sport is called racewalking, but Bonnie Stein’s class is not designed for competition. Instead, the Saturday class is for runners who can’t run anymore or anyone wanting to get more fit.
“Racewalking is walking at a pace that raises a person’s heart rate, breathing and core body temperature, which is different for every person,” said Stein, of the Village of Poinciana.
The activity is for anyone, she added, no matter size or shape or age. Benefits include better posture, balance and health.
Linda and Joe Romeo, of the Village of Sanibel, are new to racewalking but now plan to incorporate it into their daily lives.
“We enjoy getting healthier,” Joe said. “We just want to be fitter and stronger. Racewalking can definitely do that for us.”
The couple signed up for different reasons. Joe is a former marathoner who was looking for an alternative after dealing with knee problems. He also signed up Linda, who wanted to get her heart rate and breathing up during aerobic activities.
Linda was impressed by Stein’s class and her energy. After one class, she was experiencing the feeling she wants. The next day, Linda racewalked for the first time and loved it.
