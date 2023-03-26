Villagers travel to Paris, cruise along the Seine

Bob Craig and Lynne Falk bonded as they visited world-famous and historical monuments from Normandy Beach to the Eiffel Tower during a tour of France last spring. The pair from the Village of Caroline enjoyed the many experiences the country has to offer and made it a trip to remember.
“I’ve done land cruises through Europe in the past, but we both wanted to see Paris,” Craig said. “We’re both retired and we both like to travel, so it was a wonderful opportunity.”
Craig and Falk, who have been friends for several years, departed for their trip in May 2022. They believed it would be a good introduction to Europe for Falk, as she had never traveled there before. The two landed in London after a long flight and spent time in the city before continuing on to France.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.