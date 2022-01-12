Villagers take to Lake Sumter for tai chi on the Square

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.