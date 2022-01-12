Villagers take to Lake Sumter for tai chi on the Square

A cold, crisp calm filled Lake Sumter Landing Market Square as more than 100 residents enjoyed an introductory tai chi session Tuesday morning.
The cool breeze off the lake assisted in bringing the serenity, while instructor Sandy Laing led sweeping movements that centered everyone in the moment.
With gentle music playing in the background, Laing, dressed in a few layers to keep the cold at bay, first had everyone do some warmups to get their muscles moving.
“If you’re in shorts, I’m going to imagine you’re from up north,” Laing told the group.
