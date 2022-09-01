Villagers starting first responders dragon boat team

After leading dragon boat teams for more than 14 years in The Villages, Bob Kane’s new mission is to start all-first responder and all-veteran dragon boat teams.
The retired New York firefighter, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and coach of the Sparta 70 dragon boat team wants to give those groups another way to bond through one of the community’s most popular water sports.
“Our community is super seniors, and the whole purpose of the (dragon boaters’) training system is to tell everybody that you can reinvent your athletic abilities,” Kane said. “You take all of the burdens that we encounter as we get older, put them in a backpack, leave them in your car, and you come down and we get on the water and go to war for an hour and a half. We’re out there and it brings back our competitive spirit.”
The idea came from another veteran dragon boater who created an all-military team that raced at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Kane and Sparta 70, one of eight dragon boat groups in the Grand Masters Dragon Boat Club in The Villages, raced alongside them, and it was a special experience for Kane.
