Villagers sprint to records

If long distance and stamina was the theme of Day 1 of The Villages Senior Games Swimming, then the second day was all about sprinting and record breaking.
On Thursday at Laurel Manor, athletes swam in 21 events, 10 of which were of the 25- and 50-yard variety.
Jeanne Hackett, of the Village of Glenbrook, set records in all four events in which she competed. Her records came in the 80-84 women’s 200-yard breaststroke (4 minutes and 15.84 seconds), the 50-yard freestyle (41.82), the 100-yard freestyle (1:33.08) and the 25-yard freestyle (19.52).
Read this story and many others Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.