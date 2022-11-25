Villagers spread holiday cheer through decorations at recreation centers

Each year in November, staff at recreation centers throughout The Villages begin decking their halls with beautiful holiday decorations. It’s such a big job, they often invite residents to share the joy.
A holiday tree-trimming social will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at Tierra Del Sol Recreation, and anyone who would like to attend should register at districtgov.org or any At Your Service location.
“You meet people and have a good time,” said Linda Routzahn, of the Village of Fernandina.
Linda and her husband, Jim, were among several residents who attended the first tree-trimming social of the season Nov. 2 at Colony Cottage Recreation.
