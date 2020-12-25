Villagers shine a few thousand lights

In the Village of Hemingway, driving down Nash Loop in either direction will lead toward a house teeming with merriment. At the home of Dennis and Jennifer Holliday — who have been living up to their last name — more than 20,000 lights synched to about
90 minutes’ worth of songs amplify the joy of the season. They keep the sound and light show on from 5:30-9:30 p.m., then turn off the music for about 30 minutes before closing down for the night.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.