Villagers share wisdom, life experience with young people in need

Jan Manganiello was a teacher for decades and has always had a passion for helping children.
When she retired she returned to schools as a substitute but said it still wasn’t enough.
Then she found the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.
“Because we have a large retirement population in Sumter County, we encourage residents of The Villages to consider becoming mentors,” she said. “They have decades of experience in their fields and because they no longer work they have more time available to help.”
Manganiello said there are two versions of the mentor program. One is site-based where the Bigs, or volunteers, go to school once a week and visit their Littles, or children typically ages 6-18, either during lunch or a free period.
