Villagers share stories of growing up in World War II Germany

As the world watches the conflict unfold between Ukraine and Russia, Villagers like Jim Renner, founder of the World War II History Club, want to ensure people do not forget the past.
During its last meeting June 22 at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex, the World War II History Club hosted a panel style presentation between four locals who grew up in Germany during the war. Each guest speaker shared their personal experiences and answered questions from Renner and the audience.
“It was very interesting, and as I heard some of the stories it’s like ‘wow,” said Renner, of the Village of Bonnybrook. “It was more of human-interest stories as opposed to the war stories we usually talk about.”
The guest panelists included Villagers Dee Logé-Wacker, Helga Godfrey, Waltraud Winner and Dieter Urban who all spent their childhoods growing up in Germany. Each of the panelists’ fathers also fought during the war on the German side, Renner said.
Renner got the idea to put on this program about a year ago after Logé-Wacker reached out because she thought they might be related on their German Renner side. From there, they started comparing notes and the idea was born.
