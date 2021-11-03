Villagers run major marathons one day apart

Trish Chandler and Valerie Miller are part of an exclusive group. In a two-day span in October, the two Villages residents joined some of the world’s best runners after participating in two of the most famous races the sport has to offer.
On Oct. 10, Chandler, of the Village of Bridgeport at Creekside Landing, competed in the Chicago Marathon, completing her journey through the three American races that help make up the World Marathon Majors — she had previously done New York and Boston.
The next day, on Oct. 11, Valerie Miller, of the Village of Bonita, competed in her first Boston Marathon.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.