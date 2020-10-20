Villagers Resume Florida trail Work

Don Valcheff felt good holding a lopper again. The member of the Highlanders Chapter of the Florida Trail Association used the tool to trim overgrowth from trees at Farles Prairie in the Ocala National Forest. Chapter members recently completed their first batch of fall trail maintenance projects in the forest, the group’s first maintenance activities since March. These projects, or “work hikes” as some members call them, keep segments of the Florida National Scenic Trail accessible with little to no obstacles for recreational trail users.
Some members use loppers to clear overgrowth. Others come with chainsaws to cut through downed trees and lawn mowers to trim high grass. Members said their work on trails in the Ocala National Forest was much-needed because of the delay in upkeep.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.