Villagers replace stolen mini library

Diane Reynolds is a fan of reading, and she loves to encourage people to try new books. But Reynolds knows new books can be expensive, so she decided to create a mini library.
Mini libraries are gaining popularity in communities like The Villages. They allow neighbors to participate in a more relaxed kind of book club, where they can each read they same books and talk about them.
Unfortunately for Reynolds, her mini library was recently stolen from her driveway.
“I’m not sure who took it, but one day I noticed it was just gone,” said the Village of Summerhill resident.
