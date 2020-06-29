Villagers remain friends for over 80 years

It all started on a cold winter day in Chicago. The year was 1939.
First-grader Bob Jones watched his mother, Catherine Jones, hand him off to a couple of fourth-graders. She didn’t want to walk him to school in the frigid winds, but she was able to enlist some neighborhood kids with this task — for a small fee.
Tom Walsh said he doesn’t remember whether he was given a penny or a nickel for his services — either was a lot of money to him back then — but he does remember that this was the beginning of a beautiful, unexpected friendship that has spanned 81 years and multiple states.
