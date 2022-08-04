Villager's regimen to stay active at 89 — cycling, swimming, skydiving

Clare Paryzek wanted to feel like a bird and fly — and the closest a human can come to that sensation is jumping out of an airplane. She has gone skydiving three times since she turned 80.
Paryzek, 89, also plans to jump a fourth time for her 90th birthday next July.
“When I heard about skydiving in my later years, it was something I definitely wanted to do,” said Paryzek, of The Lofts at Brownwood. “I went in Ohio once and twice here in Florida. I prefer Florida because I get to see the coastline, the ocean and the Indian River at the same time. Everything looks so wonderfully neat and clear from up in the air.”
After seven back surgeries — the aftermath of an accidental shooting in her childhood — Paryzek puts extra emphasis on staying fit. She typically gets up at 4 a.m. and rides her bicycle for an hour, then swims for another hour at 7:30 a.m.
“She’s quite an inspiration,” said Ken Preston, also of The Lofts at Brownwood, who sometimes rides his bicycle with Paryzek. “I like being fit, active and healthy. Even going through those things where a lot of people may kind of give in and just take it easy, she stays moving, active and is helping herself — not giving in and slowing down.”
Paryzek’s son, Dale Hall, called his mom “one of the most active women that I know of.”
