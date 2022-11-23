Villagers prepare for holiday season

The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is bringing residents together this holiday season by hosting plenty of fun social events such as tree trimming, crafts, dances and much more. “You get to meet different people at every single activity,” said Linda Routzahn, of the Village of Fernandina. “It’s very interesting (learning where) they come from, and it brings a blend of (everyone) to the activities.”
Linda and her husband, Jim, were among 20 residents who created Thanksgiving puzzle piece place cards on Nov. 14 at Paradise Recreation.
They traced pumpkins onto cardboard to make frames, glued puzzle pieces around the edges and painted them orange.
