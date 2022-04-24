Villagers play field with leaps, throws

The Villages Senior Games held field events on Saturday at The Villages High School.
Six different field events took place for men and women. Long jump, triple jump, shot put, discuss, high jump and javelin.
One of the first events of the morning was the women's long jump. Each competitor got three attempts to record their best distance. Eight women participated in the event with the top result being Sandy Civitarese in the 55-59 age range with a jump of 13 feet and 4 and half inches.
