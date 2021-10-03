Villager's ongoing walking class offers fun way to exercise

If you happen to hear someone shouting encouragement early in the morning at Fish Hawk Recreation Center, that person might be Carl Fitting, cheering on participants in his Walk Away the Pounds class.
At 75 years old, Fitting, of the Village of Pennecamp, spends three days a week leading the exercise group as they work on intermediate walking moves to stay active. He has been teaching Walk Away the Pounds for a decade and said his favorite part is being with people as they work on their fitness goals.
And, of course, Fitting enjoys Walk Away the Pounds because he loves the actual activity of walking.
