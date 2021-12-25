Villagers make trees that really stand out

(clockwise from top left) Tom Mehmet, Barbie Bastian, Sandy Kehl, and Robin Meinert all have a unique Christmas tree.

 Photos by India Pantin and Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Each Christmas tree is already unique in its own way, but some decorators add extra personality onto the branches. One resident took inspiration from the classic character the Grinch. Another turned a problem — a tree too big for the house — into a conversation starter with a handmade wooden tree that’s anything but traditional. Four Villagers shared with the Villages Daily Sun what makes their tree different from the rest and how their concepts came to be.

