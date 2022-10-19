Villagers make pilgrimage to sites in Poland, Czech Republic

Twenty Villagers enjoyed a trip to remember last month as they went on a 10-day pilgrimage to Poland and the Czech Republic. All of the Villagers are parishioners of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, and the trip was led by the church’s pastor, the Rev. Rafal Kandora.
“Father Rafal is originally from Poland, so watching him lead this pilgrimage was incredible,” said Patricia Morrow, a Village of Polo Ridge resident, who was part of the trip. “He was such a well-informed and perfect guide.”
The tour began in Poland’s capital, Warsaw, where parishioners visited the Cathedral of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The sanctuary is home to the grave of the Rev. Jerzy Popiełuszko, who served as chaplain of the Solidarity trade union in the 1980s.
The group then traveled to the Jasna Gora monastery, which is home to the image of Our Lady of Czestochowa. St. Mark the Evangelist is staffed by priests from the Pauline Fathers and Brothers religious order, and the order’s priests and monks in Poland have safeguarded the Our Lady of Czestochowa image for more than 600 years.
