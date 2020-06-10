Villagers look forward to dancing on their street

When the going gets tough, sometimes all you can do is dance.
Residents on Matisse Avenue in the Village of Hadley are doing just that. Every Saturday evening they participate in a social distancing dance party on their street.
The dance party originated accidentally during an Easter driveway celebration in April. Sandi Bergheimer had taken music requests to play over her amplifier for residents to enjoy from their own driveways.
“I just figured people would sit around and listen,” Bergheimer said.
