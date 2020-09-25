Villagers look for nurse who saved a life

Bob Marano waved to, and chatted with, his friends as he arrived at the Lady Lake Little League baseball field on Aug. 27. But he doesn’t remember anything after heading to home plate.
As he stood at home plate, Marano collapsed from a sudden heart attack. He can’t recall anything from that day beyond making it to the field.
“The next thing I remember is waking up in a room about two days later with no idea of what was going on,” he said.
Marano’s teammates immediately went to work performing CPR on their fallen friend and calling emergency services.
Joe Ward, of the Village of Hillsborough, said they gave him chest compressions while Marano weakly breathed.
