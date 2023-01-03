Villagers lead charge to get fallen Vietnam veteran inducted into hall of fame

First Lt. Doug Hagen is a member of the Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in Fort Benning's National Infantry Museum thanks to the efforts of his brother, Michael Hagen, and retired Lt. Col. Joe Ronningen.
Ronningen and Michael, both of The Villages, finally got the chance to meet last week after working together for months to get Doug inducted into the hall of fame in 2020.
The achievement is reserved for OCS graduates who have gone on to do great things, such as receiving the Medal of Honor, becoming a colonel or going above and beyond in their civilian life, Ronningen said. Doug was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 1974 for his actions in Vietnam.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
