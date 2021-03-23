Villagers host ‘Pretty In Pink’ driveway party for good cause

Pink ribbons attached to shirts and pink boas around necks reminded more than 100 Villagers that it wasn’t an average driveway party.
It was a breast cancer fundraiser hosted by David and Beverly Spangler of the Village of DeSoto.
Three years ago, breast cancer struck the Spangler family when David’s sister was diagnosed.
Soon after, Beverly Spangler launched “Pretty In Pink” through Hot Chicks With Tattooes (Not), a 600-plus member women’s club she founded three years ago,
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.