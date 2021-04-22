Villagers host Hawaiian-inspired luau party with ham, beverages

Jim and Sharon Marescalco stand with their daughter-in-law, Lindsey Coleman, center, who painted a new mural on one of the walls of their lanai.

 Submitted photo

As Helen Haubach sat down at the party, she pointed with a fork at her plate filled with Hawaiian-inspired treats.

“See this?” she said with a smile. “I thought it was an olive. But it’s chocolate.”

Grinning at his longtime friend and next-door neighbor, Jim Marescalco announced that a luau isn’t official without macadamia nuts on the menu, especially chocolate-covered ones.  Jim and Sharon, his wife of nearly 49 years, hosted an April 13 gathering to celebrate a tropical mural added to the wall of their lanai.

Not only was the artwork beautiful, it was created by their daughter-in-law, Lindsey Coleman, he said.

