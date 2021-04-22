Villagers host Hawaiian-inspired luau party with ham, beverages

As Helen Haubach sat down at the party, she pointed with a fork at her plate filled with Hawaiian-inspired treats.
“See this?” she said with a smile. “I thought it was an olive. But it’s chocolate.”
Grinning at his longtime friend and next-door neighbor, Jim Marescalco announced that a luau isn’t official without macadamia nuts on the menu, especially chocolate-covered ones. Jim and Sharon, his wife of nearly 49 years, hosted an April 13 gathering to celebrate a tropical mural added to the wall of their lanai.
Not only was the artwork beautiful, it was created by their daughter-in-law, Lindsey Coleman, he said.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.