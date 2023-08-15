Villagers hit the lanes with PBA pros

When Mike Forino was in high school setting up bowling pins in New Jersey, his bowling hero was the legendary Dick Weber.
On Monday afternoon, Forino had the chance to bowl with and high-five Weber’s son, Pete Weber inside Spanish Springs Lanes, during a PBA50 Pro-Am.
“I used to watch his father bowl all the time because he was one of the top bowlers in the country at the time,” said the Village of Collier at Antrim Dells resident. “It was really cool to talk with Pete. It’s like meeting a celebrity.”
