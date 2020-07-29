Villagers help supply kids’ school needs

Lake Sumter Families is counting on the generosity of Villagers to help fill 300 backpacks for students living with foster or adoptive families. And Villagers are coming through. “It makes the kids feel good, too,” foster parent Marsha Foster said about the donated supplies. “They want to go to school with them, We have eight kids in our home,” she said. “They already have to face the situation with their families. To walk into school with no supplies, you know how that would make them feel.” Representatives of the nonprofit will collect school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon again today and Thursday in front of the picnic pavilion and bocce courts outside Eisenhower
Recreation Center.
