Before the team’s season opener on Feb. 27, Chuck and Cheryl Lynn had never been to an Orlando City SC match. The Village Santiago residents will likely be at several this year.
Orlando City selected their grandson, Jack Lynn, with the 18th pick in January’s MLS SuperDraft, fulfilling his lifelong dream.
“I have a picture of him when he was 5 taking the ball down the field,” Chuck said, “and, from that point on, he wanted to play pro soccer, even from that young age.”
Chuck believes Jack’s drive came from his father, John, who was also an accomplished soccer player. John played for the United States U16 national team and later on scholarship for St. Louis University.
