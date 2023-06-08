Villager's grandson-in-law part of the Space Force's first graduating class

Vietnam War veteran John Fedyszyn hadn’t saluted in more than 50 years, so when a member of the U.S. Space Force’s original graduating class chose him for his first salute, he was honored.
Fedyszyn’s grandson-in-law, Robert Bartkowiak, was one of the 15 guardians in the first all-Space Force flight to graduate from the U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Officer Training School on March 10. Fedyszyn was in attendance to celebrate the history-making accomplishment and was given the first salute by the newly commissioned second lieutenant.
“This is a big thing, because becoming a commissioned officer is being commissioned by the United States Congress and that you have authority,” said Fedyszyn, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “The biggest thing about a commissioned officer is their very first time to salute and he chose me. He has his choice of anybody to give the first salute, and it has been 55 years since my last salute.”
