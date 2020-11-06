Villagers Go Out For Ghoulish Rides in Celebration of Holidays

Friends from a bocce group ventured out dressed for the season of ghosts and goblins to bring a little levity to the public.
On Oct. 28, the small group dressed for Halloween shambled to their golf carts to drive around the area for a zombie golf cart run.
“It’s an excuse for all of us to get together,” said Marcia Adams, of the Village Palo Alto. “It’s great to make people feel good. And we’re having fun, too.”
Some carried baby dolls decorated to resemble zombies.
“It was a blast,” Adams said. “We made so many people laugh.”
