Villagers get crafty with holiday cards, socialize at event

Making, sending, and receiving a handmade greeting card adds an extra layer of goodness to the maker and the recipient.
“I enjoy making cards, putting the thought behind them,” said Meryl Boyd, recreation supervisor at Canal Street Recreation Center. “The recipient is appreciative of the time and thought that was put into (the cards). You can make it more personal. It’s one of a kind.”
When Boyd gets a handmade card, she usually puts them up on display in her home.
“They have special meanings behind them,” Boyd said.
Boyd helped guide 14 residents through the process during a holiday card-making social held Nov. 24 at Canal Street Recreation Center.
