Villagers form special bond on European cruise

Traveling with a group of friends can prove difficult, but Sherrie Klein was excited to make that vision a reality. Klein, of the Village of DeSoto, explored Germany, Austria and Hungary for 10 days in July with nine other Villagers on a Viking River Cruise. The whole group lives in the Village of DeSoto, which made for a special bonding experience. “None of us had traveled together before,” she said. “It’s connected us even more — we feel very lucky that we live in this neighborhood where people are here for each other.” The excursion kicked off in Budapest, Hungary, where the group explored the city by foot. “Every day, there was a walking tour in the city that we did together in the morning,” Klein said. “Our afternoons were free for more walking around the city. If there was something we enjoyed, we’d go back as a group.”
