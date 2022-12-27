Villagers for Veterans is hosting its first-ever casino night fundraiser to benefit its Ashley’s House project.
“It’s a Roaring ’20s casino night, and people are encouraged to wear their flappers,” said Marie Bogdonoff, founder and president of the organization.
The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Savannah Center and will include casino games, a cash bar, food, prizes and entertainment by Billie Thatcher.
“There’s going to be all different types of gaming tables such as Black Jack, roulette, craps and people will get $100 worth of chips,” said Bogdonoff, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “They can take their winnings and cash them in for prizes. There will be baskets and show tickets and bottles of wine and things like that.”
Villagers for Veterans is looking for prize donations to give away during the event. So far, it has received a few items, but the local veteran’s organization is still in need of more prizes, such as gift cards, liquor and baskets to give away to winners.
