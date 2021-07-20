Villagers for Veterans to host annual orchid gala

Three months after Villagers for Veterans made the first installment on a pledge to serve homeless women veterans, the group is ready for the next phase. The upcoming seventh edition of VFV’s annual Orchid Gala is devoted to raising funding for “Ashley’s House,” a transitional group home in Eustis. VFV purchased the land for Ashley’s House in April, after its inaugural “New Beginnings Gala” in Mount Dora, according to Lake County records. Now, said Marie Bogdonoff, founder and president of VFV, the next step is to raise money to build the home.
