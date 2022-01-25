Villagers for Veterans support Ashley's House

Women veterans who need help getting back into civilian life after serving their country soon will have a place to go in Lake County.
Villagers for Veterans and Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter broke ground Jan. 15 on Ashley’s House, a transitional home for women veterans. The facility is the first of its kind in Lake County and is much needed, said Marie Bogdonoff, founder of the nonprofit Villagers for Veterans.
“Homeless women veterans is the fastest-growing demographic in the military,” Bogdonoff said. “We want to provide them a safe place where they can transition, get their education, get healthy, get signed up at the VA, get a job and do all the things that they need in order to move out and into their own place.”
