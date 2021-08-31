Villagers find harmony in life through chorus

Donna Kagan loves to create harmony with the Village Voices chorus.
“You feel like you belong to a community,” said Kagan, of the Village of Pinellas.
Kagan joined the group led by Dr. John Lowe and accompanied by Sean Pollock in 2013. She recently became the group’s president on the board of directors, right around the time of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
Kagan, who sings first soprano, hopes the chorus can return to rehearsals at the beginning of October.
“The main goal is to keep everyone safe,” she said.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.