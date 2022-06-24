Villagers find foam-rolling class an effective way to recover

After surgery on two knees and a shoulder, Colleen Weill was looking for a way to help recover from those injuries. Her orthopedist recommended she try foam rolling, a process in which a lightweight foam cylinder is rolled across parts of the body to get a result similar to a deep tissue massage.
And on Monday, Weill attended her first foam-rolling class at Bacall Recreation Center.
Weill, of the Village of Sabal Chase, exercises six to seven days a week.
“My knees have been bothering me and I haven’t been stretching, so that’s why I am here,” Weill said. “I loved foam rolling and I will be doing this on a daily basis.”
Weill bikes 40 miles three days a week and walks 5 to 8 miles four days a week.
Bonnie Stein, the instructor, emphasized throughout the session for students to listen to their bodies. Foam rolling in certain areas can hurt more than others, she said.
“We have to be aware that pain is the way the body speaks to us,” Stein said. “I don’t believe in no pain, no gain. Your body is telling you to stop.”
Weill said the foam-rolling exercises were mostly helpful, and in the future she sees herself foam rolling her quads, hip flexors and back.
