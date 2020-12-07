Villagers’ father was uniform ‘poster boy’ for Army soldiers

Looking at the official photos of Albert Richard Woodruff, decked out in all of the World War II-era Army uniforms, it’s easy to see why he was chosen as the “poster boy” for proper dress. Woodruff looks remarkably like the actors Errol Flynn and Clark Gable, Hollywood heartthrobs at the time, and that may have been a factor in his selection. He also held the highest enlisted rank of sergeant major at the time, which could have been a factor as well. We’ll never know. Like so many veterans of that terrible war, Woodruff came home, married, went to work, started raising a family and never talked about his part in the war.
However he was chosen, the Army used Woodruff, who served in Panama, to create a poster showing the proper way to wear each of the Army’s uniforms at the time. From basic utilities to the full dress uniform, Woodruff stood ramrod straight and looked every bit the military model of perfection.
Soldiers were to place the poster inside their locker and compare their own image in the mirror to Woodruff’s before leaving their barracks.
Other than a handful of snapshots from his time in the Army, the one family treasure is a set of eight photos their mother cut out of their only copy of the poster. She wanted to have them framed but never got around to it.
Other than a handful of snapshots from his time in the Army, the one family treasure is a set of eight photos their mother cut out of their only copy of the poster. She wanted to have them framed but never got around to it.
Daughter Rae Hellmig had them framed, and they hang proudly in the Village of Charlotte home she shares with her husband, Fred. Rae and her younger sister, Lynn Barnes, who lives in the Village of Pennecamp, recalled their father fondly and the idyllic life he provided for them.
They recounted a wonderful childhood, growing up in Philadelphia and spending summers at a cabin on a lake in the woods. During the Great Depression, their grandfather was a teacher who bought 3 acres on a remote lake for $3. They built a small cabin and escaped the city life to swimming, skiing and fishing every summer from the day school let out.
“We were poor but didn’t know it,” Lynn said. “We just thought everyone left Philadelphia in the summer.”
They drew their water from a well and answered the call of nature in an outhouse. Milk was purchased, warm from the cow, at a neighbor’s farm for 50 cents a gallon. Dad would work at his gas station during the week and join them on the weekends.
“Dad was a mechanic, but you couldn’t tell that when he put on a suit and scrubbed his hands for Sunday,” Lynn recalled.
“I would love to see what the poster looked like displayed in a locker, but I can’t find an original,” Rae said. “This is all I have.”
She laughed, recalling the story of their parents meeting and considered they almost didn’t happen.
During the war, their mother, Eileen Vickers, was encouraged to write to servicemen overseas and had many pen pals. One fell in love with her through her letters and asked her to come to Chicago to meet him and his family, which she did.
“Our mother was very adventurous,” Lynn said. “She had an excellent sense of humor that got her through tough times.”
That would have been considered quite bold for a young woman, traveling unattended at that time, but especially so with her physical challenges.
The sisters describe their mother as a true miracle. A terrible accident left her paralyzed on her right side when she was 7 years old. She wasn’t supposed to live, but beat the odds. Although she walked dragging her right foot, she seized life happily.
Undaunted by the disappointing trip, she returned home on what turned out to be a troop train. Every car was full, and she had to roust a soldier from his sleep to remove his feet from the last seat on the train.
It was Woodruff. He was headed home to be married. They talked for hours on the long train ride home.
“Our mother was a very unusual character in her own right and she said, ‘You want to get married — I’m not married, marry me,’” Rae said.
Although she said it in jest, three weeks later that’s just what he did.
“By the time they reached Philadelphia he had told her his life story and invited her to his wedding,” Rae recalled.
Those plans fell through, and that’s when he started courting Eileen. They were married in January 1945 in a snowstorm.
From that union came Rae, Lynn, a younger brother and sister.
A heart attack took Woodruff in 1987.
When not recalling stories about their World War II father, both enjoy golf and an active social life in The Villages.
“I think what he taught us was values, and I hope we passed that on to our kids,” Rae said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.