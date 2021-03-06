Villagers facilitate socializing for caregivers and care receivers

Villages couple Dick Boyden and Joan Bender know the importance of socializing for those with dementia and their caregivers, sparking their idea to start Our Moment Cafe in The Villages.
The Village of Osceola Hills residents have a background in supporting caregivers and those with dementia.
Bender was a registered nurse for 50 years, at one point supervising an Alzheimer’s unit. She and Boyden ran a support group for Alzheimer’s caregivers for seven years while living in Virginia. The two are also both certified dementia practitioners by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners and International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners.
