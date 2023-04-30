Villagers explore the last frontier on land and sea

The Hardts took a ride on the Aleutian Ballad, a boat that was used on the show "Deadliest Catch."

 Submitted photo

Searching for an escape from the Florida heat last summer, one Villages couple decided to seek out a new experience. Patti and Rob Hardt, of the Village of Monarch Grove, headed to Alaska with their daughter for two fun-filled weeks. They spent their time relaxing, trying out thrilling activities and admiring the breathtaking landscape.

“We traveled to a couple of different cities in Alaska,” Rob said. “Every day, we tried to experiment and try something new.”

Read this story and many others Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.