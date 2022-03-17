Villagers enshrined in softball history

A little rain could not dampen the parade as the Central Florida League welcomed a pair of Villagers as its newest hall of fame members Tuesday morning at Everglades Softball Complex.
Former player and manger Jim Sherman and current player and manager Don Mulneix became the 14th and 15th members of the CFL Hall of Fame.
“All the time and effort were worth it,” said Sherman, of the Village of Glenbrook, one of the original members of the CFL. “It means a lot to be honored by your peers.”
Sherman’s 13-year playing career included one batting title, and he went on to have even greater success in 12 years as a manager, guiding multiple champions before retiring in 2019.
