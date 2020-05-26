Villagers enjoy unusual hobbies at home

Annie Dotzauer holds one of her glass fused flowers. Dotzauer has three kilns at home and can keep creating even though her glass fusion club hasn’t started meeting yet.

 Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun

Annie Dotzauer isn’t letting her creativity falter despite indoor recreation events being canceled. Dotzauer lives in the Village of Duval  and has a home studio where she works on her glass fusion. Her studio is attached to the back of her garage and has three different kilns for her to fire with. “I’ve been in the studio every day,” she said. “I keep a log of the things I do and I’m on book number six.”

