Villagers enjoy solo Sweatin’ To The Oldies Dance class

One-on-one dance instructions with Richard Simmons was an unexpected luxury for Jackie Kick at Chatham Recreation Center.
Kick signed up for Sweatin’ to the Oldies Dance class
Sept. 14. There was supposed to be a handful of residents in attendance, but they didn’t show up. So, the Village of Piedmont resident got to enjoy a Richard Simmons VHS workout tape all by herself at the recreation center.
She didn’t mind at all, since she is used to doing home workouts by herself. Kick did skip her water aerobics class to attend this dance class.
“I love oldies music, and I am glad I skipped class today,” she said. “I am 69, and I need to stay moving.”
