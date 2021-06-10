Villagers eagerly await another golf boom

Having called the Village of McClure home since not long after its opening 2 1/2 years ago, Don Wade has had the chance to fully observe the boom that’s been ongoing south of State Road 44. Count him as one of many who eagerly anticipate the golf offerings on the drawing board. “We need them,” said Wade, taking a break from sharpening his chipping stroke at the practice area adjacent to the Loblolly and Longleaf executive courses.
Succinct, sure, but it well sums up the thoughts of many of his fellow southside golfers with the recent unveiling of coming attractions as expansion comes more into focus.
The Southern Oaks championship course is on target to cut the ribbon this fall, becoming the first of its kind in the southern sector and first new championship option since Belle Glade opened in 2014. That event will push The Villages’ array of golf offerings to 711 holes.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.