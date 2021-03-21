Villagers donate personalized books to teach fire safety to first-graders

Becky Itle, of the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley, shows a personalized book, “My Trip to the Fire Station,” given to local first-graders as part of Fire Prevention Week. Itle has found a way to continue donating books to children at various elementary schools, despite the pandemic.

Becky Itle wasn’t going to let anything keep her from donating personalized books to local first-graders — even a pandemic.

As co-owner of Becky’s Personalized Books, Itle has worked with libraries and maternity wards, donating books to children and babies. When she moved to The Villages, she collaborated with sponsors to donate books to local elementary schools during October’s Fire Prevention Week as a way to teach about fire safety and encourage reading.

Before the pandemic, Itle and the sponsors would visit first-graders during Fire Prevention Week to read them “My Trip to the Fire Station,” and give each child a book with his or her name printed inside. Local firefighters would also visit the elementary schools to show off their firetrucks and explain fire safety.

