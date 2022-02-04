Villagers dog to compete at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Villages residents will have a hometown favorite to root for out of the more than 2,000 canines competing in this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Village of Hadley resident Linda Freidline recently found out her grand champion bichon frise, Sophie, was chosen to participate in what is known as the Super Bowl for dogs.
“I mean, I really stared at the email,” Freidline said. “I thought she could do it, but you don’t know until you get chosen. I was just thrilled.”
The show originally was scheduled to happen in January but now is set to take place June 18-22 at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, N.Y., with television coverage on FOX, FS1, and FS2.
Sophie, whose American Kennel Club name is “Sophie Rocks the House,” will rock the stage on June 21.
