Villagers’ daughter wrote first show in Reading Series at The Sharon

JoAnn and Dennis Femia, of the Village of Mallory Square, were thrilled to find that their daughter’s play was going to be produced in The Villages.
The play is “The Violet Sisters” by Gina Femia. It was chosen to be the first show in The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center’s new Staged Play Reading Series, in which actors are filmed performing the show on a set at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.
The show is then streamed online on a few select dates, and audience members can get access to a stream for $10 online at thevillages
The first stream of “The Violet Sisters” was Friday, and the Femias made plans to watch it with a friend.
