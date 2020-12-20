Villagers cross new bridge in holiday golf cart parade

Decking the golf carts with boughs of a lot more than holly seemingly was the theme for Friday’s golf cart parade at the southern end of The Villages.
Residents from the villages of Bradford and Chitty Chatty decorated their carts and set out to cross over the Chitty Chatty Bridge.
Last week, Carrie Lenz, of the Village of Bradford, rode in a golf cart parade through the Village of Fenney.
“It was so fun that we decided to do one (in our village), too,” Lenz said.
