Villagers create a podcast about entertainment industry

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.