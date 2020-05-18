Villagers create a podcast about entertainment industry

Armed with a microphone and a video camera, Sue Prince and Dianne Bolton are pulling back the curtain of the entertainment industry.
Since their involvement in musical productions came to a sudden stop because of the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to try something new — hosting their own podcast about the ins and outs of the industry.
Prince and Bolton are planning to launch “Geezer Girls Entertainment Gab” soon. The podcast will be filled with interviews from performers and others involved in the entertainment industry. In addition to their entertainment segment, they also will have shorts segments such as “Pop Culture Explained,” “Grandkids Corner” and “Dear Geezer Girls.” They hope to launch the first episode of their podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google and elsewhere by the end of May.
